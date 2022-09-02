Home Nation

BJP plans slew of social events to mark PM Modi’s birthday

Under the special campaigns planned on the occasion, the party workers will make attempts to outreach to the people especially marginalised communities with the welfare schemes of the Centre.

Published: 02nd September 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blood donation drive, medical camps, distribution of artificial limbs, plantation drive and a campaign to encourage eligible citizens to take Covid-19 booster dose are among various activities proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during ‘Seva-Pakhwada’ (a fortnight of service) to be held across states to mark birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year, which is on September 17.

According to the BJP functionaries, under the special campaigns planned on the occasion, the party workers will make attempts to outreach to the people especially marginalised communities with the welfare schemes of the Centre.

The party leaders on Thursday said that celebrations under ‘Seva-Pakhwada’ starting September 17 would continue till October 2; coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “Photo exhibitions on the life and struggle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in every district to educate people how Modi had matured himself from his childhood days an ordinary boy selling tea to the present day; sharing his thoughts as a  global leader,” said a BJP source.

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh, who is also the in-charge of party headquarters in the national capital, has written a letter to the party leaders to celebrate the Modi’s birthday in a grand manner and hold activities including blood donation programmes, medical camps, distribution of artificial limbs, and  promotion a book written about Modi titled “Modi@20 Sapne Hue Sakar”.

Ahead of crucial assembly polls in states this year, the BJP has also decided to run a mega campaign to promote the Covid-19 booster doses as part of ‘Seva-Pakhawada” and carry out mass plantations 
and cleanliness drives, said a leader.

Leaders and the workers have also been asked to upload the photographs of activities organised during the fortnight on the official mobile application of Modi Namo App.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi BJP PM Modi Birthday
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp