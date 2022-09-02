Home Nation

BMC poll: Amit Shah to review strategy

Top BJP leaders have also been called for a meeting with him to review the party’s preparations for elections.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The BJP seems to have decided not to leave any stone unturned for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mumbai for darshan  of Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesh on Sept. 5. Top BJP leaders have also been called for a meeting with him to review the party’s preparations for elections.

According to a senior leader, Shah’s is significant. “BJP has decided to wrestle the BMC from the Shiv Sena this time. In 2017, it was a close contest where Shiv Sena won 87 seats while BJP won 83 seats in the 227-member body. We missed the bus at the last moment. This time, we are determined to win,” he said.

He added that the recent appointment of Ashish Shelar as BJP Mumbai chief is also important. “In 2017, BJP fought the elections under the leadership of Shelar as Mumbai BJP president. This time, he has been given the same responsibility.. In the history of BMC, BJP has never single-handedly ruled it. We were partners with Shiv Sena for 25 years except the last five years.”

Another BJP leader said if they win BMC, then it will help the party in many ways. “It will not only demoralise Maha Vikas Aghadi, but also show that Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s political game is over. It will boost our morale in 2024 Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha polls as well,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, BJP has started alliance talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction as well as Raj Thackeray-led MNS for BMC elections. “The BJP has a solid backing of the north Indian and Gujarati voters in Mumbai. If, with the help of Shinde and Raj Thackeray, they succeeded in denting the Marathi vote bank, then the BJP can ensure a massive victory in BMC elections, a political observer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BMC Amit Shah
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp