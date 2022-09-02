BMC poll: Amit Shah to review strategy

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP seems to have decided not to leave any stone unturned for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mumbai for darshan of Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesh on Sept. 5. Top BJP leaders have also been called for a meeting with him to review the party’s preparations for elections.

According to a senior leader, Shah’s is significant. “BJP has decided to wrestle the BMC from the Shiv Sena this time. In 2017, it was a close contest where Shiv Sena won 87 seats while BJP won 83 seats in the 227-member body. We missed the bus at the last moment. This time, we are determined to win,” he said.

He added that the recent appointment of Ashish Shelar as BJP Mumbai chief is also important. “In 2017, BJP fought the elections under the leadership of Shelar as Mumbai BJP president. This time, he has been given the same responsibility.. In the history of BMC, BJP has never single-handedly ruled it. We were partners with Shiv Sena for 25 years except the last five years.”

Another BJP leader said if they win BMC, then it will help the party in many ways. “It will not only demoralise Maha Vikas Aghadi, but also show that Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s political game is over. It will boost our morale in 2024 Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha polls as well,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, BJP has started alliance talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction as well as Raj Thackeray-led MNS for BMC elections. “The BJP has a solid backing of the north Indian and Gujarati voters in Mumbai. If, with the help of Shinde and Raj Thackeray, they succeeded in denting the Marathi vote bank, then the BJP can ensure a massive victory in BMC elections, a political observer said.

