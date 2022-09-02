Home Nation

Bombay Shaving Company CEO apologises for his 'work 18-hours a day' advice 

He clarified that his message was misinterpreted but added that his post could have been phrased in a better way. 

Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande

Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande. (Photo | Shantanu Deshpande Twitter)

By Online Desk

Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande, who has sparked a public uproar on social media with his "work 18-hours a day" comment on LinkedIn, has apologised to people for hurting their sentiments. He clarified that his message was misinterpreted but added that his post could have been phrased in a better way. 

In a fresh LinkedIn post, Deshpande wrote, "This is my last post on LinkedIn. Been a good ride. To those who were hurt by my post - apologies for the same. I recognise the need for nuance and context." He also shared a video of his interview given to a TV channel along with the post. 

Screenshot from Shantanu Deshpande's LinkedIn post

"I did not mean to put in 18 hours every day. My exaggeration to make a point was taken out of context. I just meant to give it your all," Deshpande said in the interview.

According to the chief, individuals between the ages of 22 to 28 are maximum on opportunity and minimum on liability. "After 28, your time goes in multiple other businesses like you start getting married, your parents get older, and you start having liability. 22-28 is that window where you can give it your all," he added.

A few days ago, Deshpande received harsh criticism as he suggested youngsters work for at least 18 hours a day in the first four to five years and not do "random rona-dhona". He faced massive trolling for his comment as it did not go well with netizens. He was trolled for 'glorifying slavery' and promoting a 'toxic work culture'. 

His latest apology post on LinkedIn got mixed responses from netizens. Some lauded him for his honesty while a few advised him not to "do random rona-dhona" (cribbing), and "take it on the chin". 

"I agree with the whole point of 22-27 being the years with the least liabilities, spot on. And the intentions were not taken as they should have. However, the post does have some flaws when it shifts from “what I feel” as opposed to “what I feel you should be doing” that’s where it triggers," read a comment on LinkedIn.

"If he is misunderstood by a majority of people, it is the problem with his words and not people. Stop blaming people for it," said another user. 

