Case of backdoor recruitments in Uttarakhand assembly: Both BJP and Congress forced to keep quiet

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The BJP central leadership has taken a serious note of the issue of irregularities in recruitments to the state assembly during its tenure in the fourth assembly. According to the party's national vice-president and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, detailed information is being collected to speed up further action. Expressing displeasure over it Gautam has also hinted at cancelling these 'backdoor recruitments '.

On the other hand, the then Assembly Speaker and cabinet minister in the Dhami government Premchand Agarwal will apprise the party's central leaders of the situation after a meeting of the Chief Minister's Council in Delhi on September 2.

However, sources claimed that in the recruitment matter, the party high command has asked Agarwal to come to Delhi and apprise him of the ground situation.

Meanwhile, the issue of 72 appointments in the Assembly during the tenure of the previous Assembly came up. The opposition did not take long to corner the BJP government in this matter. It has been alleged that rules were not followed and preferential candidates were given backdoor appointments.

The youth of the state are angry with the disclosure of backdoor recruitments in the Assembly during the time of former Speaker Kunjwal and Agarwal.

A campaign is being run on social media demanding an inquiry into these recruitments and strict action against the speakers. If this does not happen, the warning of a statewide agitation is also going viral on social media.

Kunjwal, a former Speaker, has already been isolated due to the Congress' demand for a probe. Now they have also understood the anger of the youth of the state. In such a situation, Kunjwal has run a new political maneuver. He is saying that he is ready to apologise for these recruitments.

The opposition Congress is also in a difficult position. Party leaders in the state are not in a position to blame the BJP over recruitments. The Congress had also made around 200 such recruitments during its regime.

