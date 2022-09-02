CBI carries out search operations at primary education board's office in Kolkata, seizes papers

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Friday conducted search operations at the office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education as a part of their ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in state government-sponsored and aided schools, an agency official said.

Sleuths of the agency, along with a data expert, raided the board's office here during the day and seized several documents, the official maintained.

Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld an order of its single bench that directed the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in appointment of primary teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools.

The seized documents may be of relevance in the probe, the official added.

WBBPE's former president Manik Bhattacharya, who is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress, is also under the scanner of the central agency.

Members of left-wing student organisation SFI, protesting irregularities in teacher recruitments in Bengal, took out rallies in the city on Friday demanding that the "education system be saved" from corrupt practices.

Addressing a gathering at College Square, opposite Calcutta University, Left Front chairman Biman Bose claimed that there had been no irregularities in government appointments, including that of teachers, during its rule.

Four rallies were organised during the day by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), which commenced from Shyambazar, Sealdah, Hind Cinema and Howrah station and converged at College Square.

The rally participants held posters, demanding that the Constitution, the country and the education sustem be protected.

"Never during the Left Front rule, jobs were given on recommendations written in chits as alleged by the TMC leaders," Bose said.

Referring to seizure of nearly 50 crore in cash by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from flats owned by Arpita Mukherjee, alleged close aide of former minister Partha Chatterjee, the CPI(M) leader claimed that he has not seen so much cash in 83 years of his life.

Bose claimed that those who passed eligibility tests for employment in state government-sponsored or -aided schools have been forced to sit on dharnas for over 500 days under scorching sun, heavy downpour and in winter demanding their rightful jobs, "while undeserving people got appointments illegally".

Such things were never witnessed during the Left Front rule or even under the Congress regime in Bengal prior to that, he asserted.

"It is the Trinamool Congress which is responsible for the current state of affairs," he added.

