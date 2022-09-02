Home Nation

Chhattisgarh man dies after being thrown from roof by gatecrashers at birthday party

Two men whom nobody at the party knew turned up uninvited and started dancing, and when objections were raised, the duo got into a fight with them.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JANJGIR: A 24-year-old man died after being thrown from the roof of a building by some uninvited guests during his friend's birthday party in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Friday.

Eight men were arrested on Thursday on the charge of murder following the incident which took place on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 at Sri Krishna Tulsi Dharamshala in Champa police station area.

Kamleshwar Dewangan, the deceased, was attending his friend Binni Dewangwan's birthday celebration, said a police official.

As the party, also attended by some women, was underway, Kiran Sarathi and Manish Sarathi whom nobody at the party knew turned up uninvited and started dancing, he said.

When Kamleshwar and some others objected, the duo got into a fight with them and called their six friends to the spot.

The eight accused started thrashing Kamleshwar and his friends and as he tried to escape to the roof, they caught him and threw him down, the official said.

He died during treatment at a hospital in Bilaspur.

Manish, Kiran and six others were arrested for murder and a further probe is on, the police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh crime Janjgir-Champa Kamleshwar Dewangan
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp