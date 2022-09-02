Home Nation

Congress durbaris strike back, seek action against Anand Sharma, Hooda, Chavan

Early this week, Hooda, Chavan and Anand Sharma, all three members of the G23 faction, met Azad at the latter’s residence.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan (Photos | PTI, EPS)

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Knives were out in the Congress ahead of the presidential elections with party leaders seeking action against colleagues who spoke against the Gandhis and met Ghulam Nabi Azad after his scathing attack on the leadership following his exit.

Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja wrote to AICC state in-charge Vivek Bansal urging him to issue a notice to Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Legislature Party leader in Haryana, on his recent meeting with Azad.

Besides, Virender Vashisht, AICC secretary in the Indian Overseas Congress, wrote to party disciplinary committee head Tariq Anwar seeking action against former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for making sharp statements against Rahul Gandhi.

Early this week, Hooda, Chavan and Anand Sharma, all three members of the G23 faction, met Azad at the latter’s residence. They discussed the presidential polls, Azad’s public meeting in Jammu on September 4, which coincides with the Congress price rise rally in Delhi, and his plans to form a new party in J&K ahead of the Assembly elections there.

In his resignation letter, Azad alleged that Rahul demolished the consultative mechanism in the party, sidelined all senior leaders, and let a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants to run the party.
The demand for action comes amid demands for transparency in the presidential elections.

Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram have demanded that the electoral rolls be uploaded on the AICC website. But AICC general secretary K C Venugopal rejected the demand, saying “There is no such practice in the Congress.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Ghulam Nabi Azad
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp