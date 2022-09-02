Ex-Bihar minister Dadan Pahalwan sentenced to two years imprisonment over assault case

By PTI

BUXAR: A court in Bihar's Buxar district on Friday sentenced former state minister Dadan Pahalwan and 10 others to two years imprisonment in connection with a physical assault case in 2005.

The MP/MLA Court of Special Judge Kshiprachala Anjalee held Pahalwan and 10 others guilty in the case, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts, Additional Public Prosecutor Satya Prakash Singh told reporters.

"We will challenge the verdict in Patna High Court," Pahalwan's lawyer Ramanand Mishra said.

The petitioner, Ramji Singh Yadav, had claimed that Pahalwan and his supporters had attacked him in a bid to kill him in the former minister's constituency Dumraon and that he narrowly escaped death.

An FIR was registered with Dumraon Police Station on October 25, 2005.

Pahalwan was a four-time MLA from Dumraon.

He was first elected from the constituency as an Independent MLA in 2000 and became the finance minister in the then Rabri Devi government.

He was again elected in 2005 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

In 2010, he was elected on an Akhil Jan Vikas Dal ticket and in 2015, as a JD(U) nominee.

Pahalwan contested the 2020 polls as an Independent candidate, but he was defeated by CPI-ML (Liberation) nominee Ajeet Kushwaha.

BUXAR: A court in Bihar's Buxar district on Friday sentenced former state minister Dadan Pahalwan and 10 others to two years imprisonment in connection with a physical assault case in 2005. The MP/MLA Court of Special Judge Kshiprachala Anjalee held Pahalwan and 10 others guilty in the case, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts, Additional Public Prosecutor Satya Prakash Singh told reporters. "We will challenge the verdict in Patna High Court," Pahalwan's lawyer Ramanand Mishra said. The petitioner, Ramji Singh Yadav, had claimed that Pahalwan and his supporters had attacked him in a bid to kill him in the former minister's constituency Dumraon and that he narrowly escaped death. An FIR was registered with Dumraon Police Station on October 25, 2005. Pahalwan was a four-time MLA from Dumraon. He was first elected from the constituency as an Independent MLA in 2000 and became the finance minister in the then Rabri Devi government. He was again elected in 2005 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2010, he was elected on an Akhil Jan Vikas Dal ticket and in 2015, as a JD(U) nominee. Pahalwan contested the 2020 polls as an Independent candidate, but he was defeated by CPI-ML (Liberation) nominee Ajeet Kushwaha.