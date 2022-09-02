Freebies or not, Rajasthan government expands canteen scheme

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid raging debate over freebies, the Rajasthan government has increased the number of kitchens under its ‘Indira Rasoi scheme’ providing nutritious food at a nominal price from Rs 358 to Rs 1,000. The expansion of one of the flagship schemes of the Rajasthan government, launched in August 2020, was stopped for two years due to the pandemic.

At least 20 ministers and MLAs have been demanding the opening of more Indira Rasois in their constituencies such as Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Jaipur and Kota. With the opening of new kitchens, the state government’s financial burden will go up by about Rs 150 crore annually. Out of 642 new kitchens, 46 will be in Jaipur.

At Indira Rasoi, the cost of a full meal is Rs 25. However, the state government provides the subsidy of Rs 17 per thali and only Rs 8 is charged. So far, more than five and a half crore people have been provided meals through this scheme. With the addition, the government aims to serve 12.85 crore people.

According to the officials, new posts of cooks have been created. Applications are being sought from the institutions wishing to operate the kitchens. The kitchens were usually set up at railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, markets and government buildings. Now, Indira Rasois will be started in C and D category agricultural produce markets as well.

