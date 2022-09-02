Home Nation

India, UAE sign MoU to set up cultural forum to strengthen ties between two countries

This was a part of the two MoUs signed during the 14th India UAE Joint Commission Meeting that was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India, UAE together are going to set up a cultural forum - Emirati India Cultural Council-which will strengthen ties between the two countries and create opportunities for cultural cooperation. This will be facilitated by the International Cooperation of UAE and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

"I look forward to the continued advancement of our cultural relations, including through the UAE’s initiatives, such as the ‘Zayed Gandhi Digital Museum’, which honours the values of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth,’’ said UAE’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan adding that the two nations have shared values and customs and bonds of friendship that have grown stronger in the last five decades.

This was a part of the two MoUs signed between the two countries during the 14th India UAE Joint Commission Meeting that was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah. India’s foreign secretary, Vinay Kwatra was a part of the delegation too.

ALSO READ | High food, petrol prices can trigger protests in Pakistan: IMF

The second MoU was signed between the Wildlife Institute of India and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation for the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican. Both leaders also spoke about promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship across different fields like fintech, edutech, health tech, agritech, logistics and supply chains. They also spoke about the possibility of linking instant payment platforms in their respective countries through the United Payment Interface
(UPI) of India.

Meanwhile, India and UAE who signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) earlier this year are working towards realising the target of achieving $100 billion worth of bilateral trade in the next five years. The next meeting of the High-Level Task Force between the two nations will be held
in India shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cultural forum India-UAE 14th India UAE Joint Commission S Jaishankar Sheikh Abdullah MoU
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp