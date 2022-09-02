Home Nation

Indian Army contingent participates in Ex Vostok-2022 in Russia, China participating

The Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and putting into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army contingent of the Gorkha Regiment troops on Thursday began the multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia which will take place from 01 to 07 September 2022.

The US has raised concerns on the participation of other countries in the exercise.

Indian Army in a statement said, “The Indian Army contingent comprising troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises.”

The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers, added the Army.

The Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and putting into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

The exercise is taking place at the time Russia- Ukraine enters the seventh month. The armies of the other countries include the troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army. There has been a continuing standoff between the armies of India and China since May 2020.

Talking on Indian participation while the US raised concerns MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India has been regularly participating in multilateral exercises in Russia, along with a number of other countries.”, and called it the Vostok exercises as routine, and added that they would only including Army contingents.

The US White House Press Secretary had said that "the US has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked brutal war against Ukraine. "

