INS Vikrant not just landmark, it is outcome of 21st century India’s work and determination: PM Modi

With the commissioning of the Vikrant, India now becomes the sixth country to make a warship bigger than 40,000 tonnes.

PM Modi addresses the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday.

PM Modi addresses the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: At the time international focus on the Indo-Pacific region is rising, it has acquired a "big defence priority" for India said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Meanwhile, the turn is consequent to the Chinese contested claims over the South China Sea and the rising envelope of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy's maritime activities in the Indian Ocean.

Speaking at the indigenous aircraft carrier commissioning ceremony INS Vikrant, at Kochi, PM Modi said: “In the past, security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have long been ignored. But today, this area is a big defense priority and we are working in every direction from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capabilities.”

India has been a proponent of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. It's the region which accounts for 40 per cent of global trade and more than 60 per cent of the global gross domestic products. The Indian Ocean is the significant passage for fuel and energy needs of the world with about 80 per cent of the entire seaborne oil trade flowing through the Indian Ocean.

With the commissioning of the Vikrant, India now becomes the sixth country to make a warship bigger than 40,000 tonnes. The 42,800-tonne warship commissioned on Friday will finish the amalgamation of its Aviation assets by August 2023 and will be fully operational.

Talking of the commissioning, the Prime Minister said: “The commissioning of INS Vikrant is an important landmark. It’s not just a warship, it’s the outcome of 21st century India’s work and determination.” Prime Minister also stated that a strong India will pave the way for a peaceful and safe world.

