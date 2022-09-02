Home Nation

Jharkhand government okays Rs 2.6 crore for VIP chartered flight 

State cabinet approves day-long Assembly session next week

Published: 02nd September 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

CM Hemant Soren after a state cabinet meeting in Ranchi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Amid political uncertainty in Jharkhand, the state cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for a-day-long Assembly session to be held on September 5.

Senior Congress leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said that the one-day session has been called in the continuation of Monsoon session, which was adjourned sine die on August 4.

Notably, the Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned with speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato stating that he was ‘hurt’ by the conduct of a particular party and did not want to compromise with the dignity of the House. Though, no specific reasons were given behind the calling the special Assembly session, it is being believed that the state government, on the lines of Delhi government, will seek confidence motion on their own.

“One-day special session has been called on September 5 at 11 am,” said cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel.
In another significant cabinet decision, Rs 2.06 crore was approved for hiring Fixed Wing Jet Charter aircraft for movement of VIPs and VVIPs outside the state for a month.

In addition to that, the cabinet also increased the financial support to patients from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, provided under the Chief Minister Critical Illness Scheme, which covers people from all income groups. It also expanded the number of diseases covered under the scheme from four to 17.

The scheme, which earlier covered only treatment related to cancer, kidney replacement, serious liver diseases and acid attacks, will now also include thalassaemia, brain haemorrhage, cochlear implants, bone-marrow transplant, plastic surgery in case of post-trauma deformity and retinal detachment, among other medical issues.

Cabinet secretary Dadel added that the cabinet has also given its approval to end the New Pension Scheme and re-start the Old Pension Scheme. The scheme will come into effect from September 1 this year.
The cabinet gave its approval for as many as 25 proposals during the cabinet meeting held at Jharkhand Secretariat in Ranchi. 

Earlier on Wednesday, four ministers of the ruling UPA-coalition in Jharkhand returned to Ranchi to attend the cabinet meeting, a day after they and 28 MLAs were shifted to a resort near Raipur in Chhattisgarh in view of political developments taking place in the state.

New decisions
The cabinet gave its approval to as many as 25 proposals during the cabinet meeting held at Jharkhand Secretariat 

