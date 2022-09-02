‘Liquor at resort’ sparks Raman, Bhupesh spat

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress came under attack by the BJP leaders after an apparent government vehicle allegedly carrying packed cartons of expensive liquor was spotted coming out of the Mayfair resort, where 32 MLAs of Jharkhand’s ruling coalition arrived from Ranchi on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh BJP leaders tweeted a video that went viral in which the vehicle was “caught on camera”.

BJP national vice president and ex-chief minister Raman Singh lashed out at CM Bhupesh Baghel on social media for purportedly arranging liquor for the coalition MLAs.

“Listen Bhupesh ji! Chhattisgarh is not a den of debauchery to feed the MLAs of Jharkhand with liquor and chicken from the money of the Chhattisgariya (inhabitants of the state). After Assam, Hariyana now the Jharkhand legislators are camping here. For immoral acts the Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother) will never forgive you,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

However Baghel, before leaving for Shimla on Wednesday to chair a meeting of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, countered Singh. “Why Raman remain silent when horse-trading was going on in other states?... Raman Singh is distressed as another horse trading drama is seen to be foiled,” he retorted.

