Home Nation

‘Liquor at resort’ sparks Raman, Bhupesh spat

“Listen Bhupesh ji! Chhattisgarh is not a den of debauchery to feed MLAs of Jharkhand with liquor & chicken from the money of Chhattisgariya. After Assam, Hariyana now legislators are camping here."

Published: 02nd September 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File photo| PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The ruling Congress came under attack by the BJP leaders after an apparent government vehicle allegedly carrying packed cartons of expensive liquor was spotted coming out of the Mayfair resort, where 32 MLAs of Jharkhand’s ruling coalition arrived from Ranchi on Tuesday. 

Chhattisgarh BJP leaders tweeted a video that went viral in which the vehicle was “caught on camera”.
BJP national vice president and ex-chief minister Raman Singh lashed out at CM Bhupesh Baghel on social media for purportedly arranging liquor for the coalition MLAs.

“Listen Bhupesh ji! Chhattisgarh is not a den of debauchery to feed the MLAs of Jharkhand with liquor and chicken from the money of the Chhattisgariya (inhabitants of the state). After Assam, Hariyana now the Jharkhand legislators are camping here. For immoral acts the Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother) will never forgive you,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

However Baghel, before leaving for Shimla on Wednesday to chair a meeting of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, countered Singh. “Why Raman remain silent when horse-trading was going on in other states?... Raman Singh is distressed as another horse trading drama is seen to be foiled,” he retorted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Raman Singh Jharkhand Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp