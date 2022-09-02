Lufthansa flight cancelled, stirred up passengers stranded in Delhi airport, cops deployed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Due to a one-day pilot strike, Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa had to cancel 800 flights throughout the world, leaving 700 passengers stuck at the T3 terminal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Strong protests were made yesterday night at the Delhi airport by stranded travellers and their family members.

DCP along with ACP and SHOs of both the police stations reached the spot and intervened to open channels of communication between airlines and passengers and the situation was normalised, said senior Police officials.

“An information was received at IGI Airport at 12.15 AM in which it was conveyed that a crowd had gathered on the main road in front of Departure gate no. 1 Terminal 3 IGI Airport. On reaching the spot it was found that approx. 150 persons were present there and because of this the traffic was slowed down.” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Tanu Sharma.

She further added, “The crowd was demanding a refund of money or alternate arrangements to be made for their relatives who were present inside the Terminal building.”

The Senior officials shared the information of cancelled flights – LH 761(Delhi to Frankfurt) having 300 passengers and scheduled departure at 2.50 AM and LH 763 (Delhi to Munich) having 400 passengers and scheduled departure at 1.10 AM

“ Both the flights were cancelled by the Lufthansa headquarters due to the One-day worldwide strike of all the pilots of Lufthansa airlines for salary appraisals,” said DCP.

The Police informed that on enquiry it was found that the crowd was mostly the family members or relatives of the passengers of flight No.LH 761 and LH 763. When they were informed that the flight had been cancelled without any prior intimation they became agitated.

Looking at the situation, the Staff of IGI along with CISF reached the spot and the gathering was dispersed shortly. Efforts are being made to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airline company, said DCP.

In a broadly circulated video, travellers can be heard yelling at the airport and demanding justice and a refund. The majority of those scheduled to fly on Lufthansa last night were students, according to officials.

Following the pilots' union's announcement of a one-day strike, Germany's Lufthansa airline today cancelled 800 flights throughout the world, presumably affecting 1,30,000 customers.

NEW DELHI: Due to a one-day pilot strike, Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa had to cancel 800 flights throughout the world, leaving 700 passengers stuck at the T3 terminal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Strong protests were made yesterday night at the Delhi airport by stranded travellers and their family members. DCP along with ACP and SHOs of both the police stations reached the spot and intervened to open channels of communication between airlines and passengers and the situation was normalised, said senior Police officials. “An information was received at IGI Airport at 12.15 AM in which it was conveyed that a crowd had gathered on the main road in front of Departure gate no. 1 Terminal 3 IGI Airport. On reaching the spot it was found that approx. 150 persons were present there and because of this the traffic was slowed down.” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Tanu Sharma. She further added, “The crowd was demanding a refund of money or alternate arrangements to be made for their relatives who were present inside the Terminal building.” The Senior officials shared the information of cancelled flights – LH 761(Delhi to Frankfurt) having 300 passengers and scheduled departure at 2.50 AM and LH 763 (Delhi to Munich) having 400 passengers and scheduled departure at 1.10 AM “ Both the flights were cancelled by the Lufthansa headquarters due to the One-day worldwide strike of all the pilots of Lufthansa airlines for salary appraisals,” said DCP. The Police informed that on enquiry it was found that the crowd was mostly the family members or relatives of the passengers of flight No.LH 761 and LH 763. When they were informed that the flight had been cancelled without any prior intimation they became agitated. Looking at the situation, the Staff of IGI along with CISF reached the spot and the gathering was dispersed shortly. Efforts are being made to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airline company, said DCP. In a broadly circulated video, travellers can be heard yelling at the airport and demanding justice and a refund. The majority of those scheduled to fly on Lufthansa last night were students, according to officials. Following the pilots' union's announcement of a one-day strike, Germany's Lufthansa airline today cancelled 800 flights throughout the world, presumably affecting 1,30,000 customers.