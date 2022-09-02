Home Nation

MP police nab 'serial killer' for murders of four security guards in Sagar, Bhopal

Before he was caught, he murdered one more security guard in Bhopal and he admitted to it during questioning, the minister added.

Published: 02nd September 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly killed three security guards in Sagar city of the state and another in Bhopal.

Before the man was arrested for the three murders in Sagar, he killed a fourth person in Bhopal's Khajuri area on Thursday night, police said.

The accused, identified as "Shiv Prasad", was arrested early Friday morning on the basis of the location of a mobile phone which he had picked up from a victim in Sagar, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

"It was a difficult task. It was a blind murder. I congratulate Sagar police. They chased him down as he was carrying the mobile phone of the second or third victim of the serial killing he committed. Based on the phone's location he was nabbed from Bhopal," Mishra told reporters here.

Before he was caught, he murdered one more security guard in Bhopal and he admitted to it during questioning, the minister added.

As per his Aadhaar card his name is Shiv Prasad and he lives under Kesli police station limits in Sagar district, Mishra said.

"We picked up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar. Our investigations are underway," Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag had told PTI earlier.

The accused killed one Sonu Verma (23) by hitting him with a marble pillar in Khajuri area here on Thursday night, said local police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra. Verma worked as a security guard in a marble shop in the area, she told PTI.

The apparent serial killing began in Sagar city, 169 km from Bhopal, where Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and worked as a guard at a factory, was killed on the intervening night of August 28-29 under Cantt police station limits. His head was found smashed with a hammer.

Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty as security guard at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of August 29-30 under Civil Lines police station limits. His head was found smashed with a stone, police said.

Mangal Ahirwar, watchman at a house, was killed in Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of August 30-31 after being attacked with a stick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh security guards Sagar
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp