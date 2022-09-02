Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: BMC polls: BJP looking for alliance with MNS

BJP formed government with the Eknath Shinde-led faction and has now decided to head to polls for the BMC.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

BMC polls: BJP looking for alliance with MNS 
BJP formed government with the Eknath Shinde-led faction and has now decided to head to polls for the BMC. However, despite having an alliance partner, the BJP has been harbouring second thoughts. Not sure about winning the BMC elections under this alliance, the saffron party is looking for a tie up with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. In 2017, BJP and Shiv Sena contested the fierce battle where the latter managed to retain the BMC by fewer seats. Recently, Raj Thackeray was met by three leaders from the BJP state brass – Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule. 

Chavan wouldn’t go far in backing Azad 
It seems former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan has become redundant within the Congress party. The former member of G-23 had recently said that concerned people within the Congress should be vigilant while taking decisions. Chavan who was close to former CM Ashok Chavan, was then made his chief successor in order to take on the NCP. Now, the Congress sees Chavan as irrelevant – which is evident him not receiving new official responsibilities for two years. Incidentally, Chavan is no more in the good book of the Gandhis and he does not expect so continue to raise his concern and tacitly supporter Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Nana closer to home-cum-office dream? 
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has successfully pursued Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to waive off `3.50 crore property charges of his bungalow in front of the Mantralaya. The Congress state chief has made this bungalow his official residence since he became the speaker of Maharashtra state assembly in December 2019. The leader has over stayed in this same bungalow after stepping down as speaker in February 2021. A few months ago, he also raised demand to convert his official bungalow as the new Congress office. Does this mean his plans to make the bungalow office-cum-residence may materialise?

Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp