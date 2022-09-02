Mumbai Diary: BMC polls: BJP looking for alliance with MNS

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

BMC polls: BJP looking for alliance with MNS

BJP formed government with the Eknath Shinde-led faction and has now decided to head to polls for the BMC. However, despite having an alliance partner, the BJP has been harbouring second thoughts. Not sure about winning the BMC elections under this alliance, the saffron party is looking for a tie up with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. In 2017, BJP and Shiv Sena contested the fierce battle where the latter managed to retain the BMC by fewer seats. Recently, Raj Thackeray was met by three leaders from the BJP state brass – Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule.

Chavan wouldn’t go far in backing Azad

It seems former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan has become redundant within the Congress party. The former member of G-23 had recently said that concerned people within the Congress should be vigilant while taking decisions. Chavan who was close to former CM Ashok Chavan, was then made his chief successor in order to take on the NCP. Now, the Congress sees Chavan as irrelevant – which is evident him not receiving new official responsibilities for two years. Incidentally, Chavan is no more in the good book of the Gandhis and he does not expect so continue to raise his concern and tacitly supporter Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Nana closer to home-cum-office dream?

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has successfully pursued Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to waive off `3.50 crore property charges of his bungalow in front of the Mantralaya. The Congress state chief has made this bungalow his official residence since he became the speaker of Maharashtra state assembly in December 2019. The leader has over stayed in this same bungalow after stepping down as speaker in February 2021. A few months ago, he also raised demand to convert his official bungalow as the new Congress office. Does this mean his plans to make the bungalow office-cum-residence may materialise?

Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

