Over 5,300 trains cancelled this year in profitable SECR zone

While the passenger trains were cancelled, not a single goods train was reported to have been suspended its operation. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Persisting “unforeseen cancellation” of passenger trains by the railways this year for varied reasons has added to the woes of the commuters who never expected such prolonged inconvenience in the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone that covers Chhattisgarh and continues till Nagpur. Sample this: Around 5,300 trains have been cancelled this year with 77 orders issued by the profit making SECR during the past seven months.

While the passenger trains were cancelled, not a single goods train was reported to have been suspended its operation. Last Wednesday, the Railways again announced to cancel 58 trains originating or passing through Chhattisgarh from August 29 to September 6, third time this month.

SECR officials said that the instructions on cancellation are issued following the order given by the Railway Board. The initial reason for cancellation, according to them, is the persistent efforts to make way for movement of coal freight to mitigate the power crisis in several states. Other justifications cited are maintenance and non-interlocking works while commissioning of additional railway line connectivity.

The local population are unhappy and expressed their strong resentment against the decisions of railways.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who earlier had spoken to the railways minister to resume the trains, had shared his dejection with an indirect taunt on prime minister Narendra Modi’s mantra on his twitter handle: “Taali Bajayein, Thali Bajayein, Mombatti Jalayein”.....and further added “People are asking what should we do to stop the atrocities (by railways) happening during the festivals”.

4.23 lakh tickets cancelled in 4 months

  •  Railways cancelled over 5,000 trains is last 7 months
  •  Total orders for cancellation this year 77
  •  Trains cancelled: Mostly those originating from Chhattisgarh
  •  Average number of daily freight trains in SECR zone: 260
  •  Cancelled tickets (last four months): 4.23 lakh
  •  Amount refunded on ticket cancellation (last four months): J107 crore
