PM Modi unveils Indian Navy's new ensign inspired by Chatrapati Shivaji, sheds colonial legacy

NEW DELHI: Inspired by the maritime prowess of Maratha King Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, India on Friday adopted a new ensign containing the octagonal Seal of the Maratha Kingdom.



The new Naval Ensign was unveiled by Prime Minister on Friday during the occasion of the commissioning of INS Vikrant, which is the first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier. INS Vikrant will adorn the new White ensign with effect from its commissioning.



The White Ensign identified nationwide with the Navy, now comprises two main constituents - the National Flag in the upper left canton, and a Navy Blue - Gold octagon with twin golden borders at the centre of the fly side (away from the staff).



Indian Navy said, "The twin octagonal borders draw their inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj Rajmudra or the Seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the prominent Indian kings with a visionary maritime outlook, who built a credible Naval Fleet that earned grudging admiration from European Navies operating in the region at the time."



The Octagon with the golden borders encompassing the golden National Emblem (Lion Capital of Ashoka – underscribed with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in blue Devnagri script) resting atop an anchor; and superimposed on a shield.



Below the shield, within the octagon, in a golden bordered ribbon, on a Navy Blue background, is inscribed the motto of the Indian Navy 'Sham No Varunah’ in golden Devnagri script.



The design encompassed within the octagon has been taken from the Indian Naval crest, wherein the fouled anchor, which is also associated with a colonial legacy, has been replaced with a clear anchor underscoring the steadfastness of the Indian Navy. The Navy Blue colour of the above octagonal shape depicts the Blue Water capabilities of the Indian Navy.



"The Octagonal shape also represents the eight directions (four cardinal and four intercardinal), symbolising the Indian Navy’s global outreach. It stands for good fortune, eternity, renewal and draws positive energy from all directions. The new Naval White Ensign is thus rooted in the glorious maritime heritage of India, as well as reflective of our Navy’s present-day capabilities." said the Navy.

As a symbol of national pride, the erstwhile Indian Naval Ensign included the National Flag in the upper left canton, red vertical and horizontal stripes and a golden yellow State Emblem superimposed on the intersection of the red stripes. This White Ensign has been flown by all formations, ships and establishments of the Indian Navy till 01 Sep 22.



Resonant to the ongoing national endeavour to move away from the colonial past, the need was felt to transition to a new design that drew inspiration from our history. In order to address this necessity, design inputs were invited from the entire Navy. Responses poured in from Naval personnel from all formations and various hierarchies, reflecting enthusiasm for the endeavour, and have helped in developing the new design of the Naval ensign.



The President of India, who also is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has approved the introduction of the new designs of the Naval Ensign, as also the Distinguishing Flags, Masthead Pennants and Car Flags for the Indian Navy.

Formations, ships and establishments of the Indian Navy would be adopting the new Naval ensign, as also the new distinguishing flags, car flags and masthead pennants.

