Posters projecting Nitish as PM candidate for 2024 polls crop up before JDU's conclave

While one poster says, ‘Jumla Nahin, haqueeqat’ (not gimmick but a reality), another poster is more straight as it reads, ‘Pradesh me Dikha, desh me dikhega’.

Published: 02nd September 2022 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the JD (U)'s two-day national executive and council meeting starting from September 3, two posters came up outside the party office on Thursday, hinting at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s willingness to plunge into national politics.

While one poster says, ‘Jumla Nahin, haqueeqat’ (not gimmick but a reality), another poster is more straight as it reads, ‘Pradesh me Dikha, desh me dikhega’ (Seen in the state, to be seen in the country) with a picture of ‘beaming’ Nitish in one corner.

The opposition has been using the ‘jumla’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of only indulging in political gimmicks instead of doing something real. Another poster claims Nitish has proved his ability in Bihar and now he will prove it in the country.

These posters also show the party's own eagerness to see Nitish playing an active role in the national politics and also emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 LoK Sabha election. It is also expected that a resolution would be passed in the JD (U)`s national conclave, imploring Nitish to participate in the national politics.

If any such resolution is passed, it will strengthen the possibility of political contours reshaping in the state as there has been speculation that the JD (U) leader may finally give the post of CM to his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav before plunging into the national politics.

