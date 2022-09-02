Punjab: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh announces groundbreaking changes aimed at strengthening the party

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Sensing that all is not well within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a section of senior party leaders are demanding a change in the leadership, clearly indicating that Sukhbir Singh Badal should step down as the party chief. Sukhbir took everyone by surprise and announced that the party president would be eligible to hold office for two terms of five years each following which the incumbent would have to take a break of one term. Sukhbir announced that the party would concentrate on developing the next generation of leaders by reserving fifty per cent seats in the forthcoming assembly He said changes would be effected at the highest level of decision-making in the party – the core committee – also. "This will lead to induction of fresh leadership at the very top”, he added. He also announced the formation of an Advisory Board including intellectuals and learned people from all walks of life who would advise the President on important matters. Sukhbir said elections to the new organizational structure would be completed by November 30 under the supervision of the Central Election Body. He said 117 Observers would be appointed to oversee the entire exercise across all constituencies of the State. "The focus will be on the creation of Booth Committees which will choose the Booth President. The latter will elect the Circle Presidents who in turn will elect the District Presidents.’’ Keeping in view the focus on strengthening party organizations, Sukhbir announced that the YAD and SOI would be reconstituted and that the Sikh Student Federation would be revived. He said the upper age for YAD members would be 35 years of age with a five-year concession in age being given to the President. ALSO READ | SAD seeks CBI, ED probe into Punjab's excise policy 'scam'; meets Governor He said similarly the upper age of SOI and SSF members would be thirty years only and only students would be enrolled in these organizations. The new changes also include the formation of a Parliamentary Board which will examine ways and means to attract the best talent into the party as well as suggest the best candidates for the assembly elections. Badal announced that a Disciplinary Board headed by Sikander Singh Maluka had already been created and appealed to party workers to air their differences in the appropriate party forums and not go to the media. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced a set of groundbreaking changes aimed at strengthening the party. ‘One family one election formula’ to ensure that no other post is given to any family member of the constituency in charge. District presidents will not contest elections 50% of seats in the forthcoming assembly election are reserved for party workers below the age of fifty. Sikh office bearers in the party would be `Sabat Soorat’ The president of the party would be eligible to hold office for two terms of five years each. For the third term, one year gap is mandatory. Formation of the government Chairmanships at both the district and State level would be given to party workers and family members of MPs and MLAs would not be considered for these posts. Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes would be given due representation in the party at all levels. He said the core committee would be reconstituted to include members of the new generation including youth, women and representatives of all sections of society. Special efforts will be made to reach out to NRIs and address their concerns and grievances. A high-level advisory board consisting of writers, scholars, intellectuals, Panthic personalities and experts in different fields is to be formed. SOI and Sikh Students Federation will be confined to Colleges with only an age limit of 35 years. Party to have its parliamentary board – recommend issues/matters to the SAD president for the final decision Chairmanships on boards/Corporations and other imp offices in Zila Parishad/Block Samiti are to be given to party workers only.