Sidhu Moose Wala murder: SC seeks details of FIRs against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Published: 02nd September 2022 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Sidhu Moose Wala Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday sought the details of FIRs registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna directed the Punjab police to submit a chart informing it about the number of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi.

"You took him (Bishnoi) under custody on June 13. Today is September 1. Please take instructions on what are your plans? How many months do you plan to keep him? Tell us how many cases are registered against him, what period you kept him in police custody," the bench demanded.

It posted the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Bishnoi's father against the transit remand ordered by a Delhi Court for production of his son in the Moosewala murder case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government pruned the security cover of the singer and over 400 others temporarily.

