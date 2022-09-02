Home Nation

TMC celebrates UNESCO tag for Puja as BJP jibes

Organised a month ahead of Durga Puja, the event, political observers say, was the TMC’s desperate attempt to woo the sentiment of Bengalis riding on the festival season.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right). (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Central Kolkata came to a standstill on Thursday as the West Bengal government organised a march to express gratitude to UNESCO for giving Durga Puja a heritage tag. The event turned to be a political extravaganza of the ruling party and a reply to BJP’s allegation accusing the ruling TMC of restricting Hindu festivals.

Organised a month ahead of Durga Puja, the event, political observers say, was the TMC’s desperate attempt to woo the sentiment of Bengalis riding on the festival season. Taking a jibe at Thursday’s event and CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP’s Amit Malviya said she can take no credit for the UNESCO’s heritage tag.  

A political observer said, “The BJP has accused TMC of restricting people of Bengal from celebrating Hindu festivals. Thursday’s march appeared to be an attempt to blunt BJP’s allegation, and divert attention from the corruption cases faced by TMC leaders.’’At the event’s end, Mamata said, “In Bengal, we celebrate festivals of all communities.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Durga Puja BJP TMC West Bengal
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp