'Universities should accept Class-12 marksheets, certificates available in DigiLocker': CBSE to UGC

The board's clarification came after some universities asked their students to submit a paper-printed copy of the migration certificate.

Published: 02nd September 2022 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBSE has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all universities and colleges to accept digital copies of the Class-12 migration certificates as well as the marksheets-cum-passing certificates of students available in DigiLocker for admissions, saying the documents are legally valid.

"It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class-12 results on July 22.

"Immediately after the declaration of the results, the marksheet-cum-passing certificates and migration certificates of students were made available in their DigiLocker.

Both the documents available in DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations," Bhardwaj added.

DigiLocker is an Indian digitisation online service provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Centre's Digital India initiative.

