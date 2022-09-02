Home Nation

UP govt issues notice to 73 officers for failing to redress public grievances

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Acting tough against 73 officers who failed to live up to expectations in redressing public grievances, the Yogi government has served show cause notice to 10 departmental heads, five divisional commissioners, 10 DMs, and Vice-chairmen of five development authorities, five Municipal Commissioners and 10 tehsildars.

Moreover, three Additional Director Generals (ADGs), five IGs/ DIGs, 10 districts police chiefs and 10 station house officers (SHOs) have also been questioned as to why an action should not be taken against them as they have not been able to fulfil their responsibilities associated with the Jansunvai portal
(public grievance portal) to the optimum.

The official sources claimed that if the officers concerned would not able to satisfy the government with their reply, strict action would be initiated against them. As per the highly placed sources, the Chief Minister had sought the list of officers who were not able to effect timely redressal of public grievances
received on the government’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and through CM Helpine 1076.

The CM office then prepared a list of 73 officers who were proving to be an obstacle in the redressal of grievances. The official sources also claimed that the CM had got a confidential list of the officers who were unable to provide quality redressal of public grievances in time from the state administration to the tehsil and police station level. The show-cause notice comprises the questions supported by the data of the
redressal of grievances received through the IGRS and the CM helpline.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and Jat leader Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed state BJP chief

The list of officers who were served show cause notice:

1.        Five Divisional Commissioners: Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Devipattan
3.        10 DMs: Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Shravasti, Kasganj, Mathura and Basti.
4.        Five Development Authorities V-Cs: Baghpat, Sidhharthnagar, Jalaun, Unnao and
Sonbhadra
5.        Five Municipal Commissioners: Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Mathura
6.        Bottom 10 Tehsils: Robertsganj, Ghorawal and Duddi of Sonbhadra, Alapur of Ambedkarnagar, Kaiserganj of Bahraich, Raja Talab of Varanasi, Dhaurhara of Lakhimpur Kheri, Gauriganj of Amethi, Kasimabad of Ghazipur, Kannauj tehsil of Kannauj

Show-cause notice to Police officers:

1.        Three ADGs: Meerut, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj
2.        IG/DIGs: Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur
3.        10 district police chiefs: Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Balia, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Shamli, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot.
4.        Bottom 10 police stations: Basai, Arela and Mansukhpura of Agra, Rampur Barconia of Sonbhadra, Sctor 113 of Gautambuddh  Nagar, Paraur of Shajahanpur, Shadiabad of Ghazipur, Phephna of Balia, Civil Lines, Bahariya and Mauaima of Prayagraj,

