West Bengal labourer shot, injured by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In yet another targeted attack, a migrant labourer from West Bengal was shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

According to police, militants fired upon a labourer from West Bengal identified as Muneer-Ul-Islam son of Abdul Karim in Ugergund area of Pulwama district in the morning.

The labourer received gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors are attending to him.

Immediately after the militant attack, a contingent of police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. The combing operation was going on when reports last poured in.

This is the 5th targeted attack by militants on migrant labourers and minority community members in Kashmir in a month.

