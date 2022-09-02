Home Nation

West Bengal labourer shot, injured by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama

The labourer received gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors are attending to him.

Published: 02nd September 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In yet another targeted attack, a migrant labourer from West Bengal was shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

According to police, militants fired upon a labourer from West Bengal identified as Muneer-Ul-Islam son of Abdul Karim in Ugergund area of Pulwama district in the morning.

The labourer received gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors are attending to him.

Immediately after the militant attack, a contingent of police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. The combing operation was going on when reports last poured in.

This is the 5th targeted attack by militants on migrant labourers and minority community members in Kashmir in a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulwama Militant attack CRPF
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp