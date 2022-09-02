Home Nation

Woman from remote Thane hamlet delivers stillborn baby enroute to PHC

Dr Madhav Kavle said he had visited the hamlet on getting to know about the incident, adding that the woman was now stable and was being given treatment.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

babyfeet

Image for representation purpose only.

By PTI

THANE: A 26-year-old woman delivered a stillborn baby enroute to a medical centre in a makeshift palanquin (called 'doli' in local parlance) as her hamlet comprising around 25 families did not have a proper access road, officials in Maharashtra's Thane district said on Friday.

The incident took place in Dharmachapada in Bhiwandi taluka's Dhigashi village on Thursday, they confirmed.

"Darshana Karle was being rushed to a medical centre in a doli as the hamlet does not have a proper road. She experienced stillbirth and was taken back to the village by those accompanying her. She has two boys and girl, and this would have been her fourth child," he said.

Ganeshpuri primary health centre (PHC) in charge medical officer Dr Madhav Kavle said he had visited the hamlet on getting to know about the incident, adding that the woman was now stable and was being given treatment.

"The woman had come to the PHC for a routine check-up on August 24 and was advised admission as her due date was near. However, she and her kin said they need to go back to get clothes. They never came back. A nurse from the PHC had visited her on August 26," Dr Kavle said.

"Her husband told the nurse his wife would get admitted in a day or two. She was told to get admitted even when she visited the weekly market in Ambadi here. However, they delayed and she delivered a stillborn baby on Thursday," the PHC official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra PHC pregnancy childbirth healthcare
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp