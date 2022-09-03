Assam orders 100 e-buses from Hyderabad-based Olectra
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based electric bus manufacturing company Olectra has received an order (Letter of Award) for 100 e-buses from the Assam State Transport Corporations (ASTC). This is the first order bagged by the company from a Norther-Eastern State.
The company will deliver the buses to ASTC over a period of nine months and will take responsibility for their maintenance for a period of five years. The value of these buses would be approximately `151 crore.
K V Pradeep, Olectra MD, said, “We are happy to get the first order from a North-Eastern State. With this order, our buses will be operating all across the country. Our buses have so far clocked over 5 crore km on Indian roads, and significantly reduced carbon emissions.”