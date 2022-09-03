Home Nation

Bombay HC issues notice to Central govt, Serum Institute over plea on alleged Covid vaccine death

Dilip Lunawat in his petition blamed the authorities for creating alleged false narratives and misrepresentations about the Coronavirus vaccine.

Published: 03rd September 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Government of India, Serum Institute of India (SII), Microsoft founder Bill Gates, All India Institute of Medical Science Director, DCGI chief and others after a petition was filed by the father of a late front line worker, seeking compensation for the death of his daughter allegedly due to COVID vaccine.

Dilip Lunawat in his petition, "blamed the Government and others for misrepresenting the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine by making false claims about its safety and 'forcing' medical practitioners to take the vaccine."

Notices have also been issued to the Union government, Maharashtra government and Drug Controller of India, and Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

He has sought compensation of Rs 1000 crore for the alleged death of his daughter Dr Snehal Lunawat after taking the Covishield vaccine.

The petition also mentioned, "In the interview given to news channel on 4th January 2021, by respondent Dr VG Somani who is Drug Controller General of India, it is categorically mentioned that the vaccines are 110 per cent safe."

The petition further quoted the published portion of the news where DCGI claimed the safety of the vaccine. It read, "We will never approve anything if there is even the slightest safety concern. The vaccines are 110 per cent safe".

"Similar interviews were given by respondent Dr Randeep Guleria Director of AIIMS, Delhi and others. They asked everyone to take vaccines by stating that, the vaccines are completely safe," the petition reads.

The petition went on to blame the authorities for creating alleged false narratives and misrepresentation about the Coronavirus vaccine.

"On the basis of such false narratives and misrepresentation by the senior authorities like Dr VG Somani and others, and its implementation by the state authorities without any proper verification, the health workers like the petitioner's daughter was compelled to get the vaccine," the petition read.

According to the petition, "Dr Snehal Lunawat administered her first dose of vaccine on January 28, 2021, after getting convinced by the alleged false narrative. Later on March 1, 2021, Sneha lost the battle of life due to the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine as claimed by father Dilip Lunawat."

"The central Government AEFI committee on 2nd October 2021 admitted that the death of complainant's daughter was due to side effects of Covishield vaccine," stated the petition.

Dr Sneha Lunawat was a doctor and senior lecturer at SMBT Dental College and Hospital at Dhamangaon near Igatpuri in Nashik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Bombay HC Vaccine death Serum Institute Serum Institute of India Bill Gates Microsoft AIIMS DCGI
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp