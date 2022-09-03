Home Nation

CM should avoid confrontation, says Sharad Pawar on tussle over Dussehra rally venue

Both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rebel faction headed by Shinde have sought the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai as the venue for the annual Dussehra rally of the party.

Published: 03rd September 2022 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to avoid a face-off over the annual Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena.

Both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rebel faction headed by Shinde have sought the Shivaji Park ground here as the venue for the annual Dussehra rally of the party.

"A chief minister should avoid confrontation and take everyone along," Pawar, a former CM, said when asked by reporters about the issue.

Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, has been holding Dussehra rally since its inception.

Shinde led a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray in June this year which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress.

Asked about Pawar's advise, Shinde faction's spokesperson Naresh Mhaske invoked past face-offs involving the Thackerays.

"When then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray got Union minister Narayan Rane arrested while he was having his meal, did Pawar advise Thackeray to avoid confrontation? When `Yuvraj' (apparent reference to Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray) makes comments against Shinde, does Pawar ask him to exercise restraint?" Mhaske asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Dussehra rally Uddhav Thackeray Shivaji Park
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp