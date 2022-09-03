Home Nation

'Elections not held in BJP, its leaders only wear mask of democracy': Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday attacked the BJP over inner party democracy, saying elections are not held in the BJP as its leaders are "fascists" and only wear a "mask of democracy".

Gehlot, who is in the national capital for the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, also called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Asked about Congress president polls, he told reporters, "In Congress, elections were held during the time of Narasimha Rao ji, Sitaram Kesri ji and when Sonia Gandhi ji became the president, elections were held.

But have you ever heard that elections are held in the BJP?" Attacking the BJP, the senior Congress leader said, it is not discussed when Rajnath Singh becomes the president of the BJP and when he steps down, when Amit Shah becomes president, when he steps down from the post, and when JP Nadda becomes the party president.

"The people of BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy and these people have no faith in democracy," Gehlot alleged.

The BJP's parliamentary board was changed recently and Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were removed, "but was there any election for it", he asked.

Referring to the party's rally on Sunday, Gehlot said, "Democracy is in danger and you are seeing what the situation is. Politics of creating pressure is being done."

