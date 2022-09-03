Home Nation

Four killed, 14 injured after truck rams into stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Mahangupur village under the Ramnagar police station area.

Published: 03rd September 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BARABANKI: At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Mahangupur village under the Ramnagar police station area.

The bus was parked on a roadside as it had a flat tyre, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, "The bus carrying 60 passengers was stranded on the road when it was hit by the speeding truck. Most of the passengers were asleep inside the bus at the time of the accident. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and the injured."

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

The local administration made arrangements to send the remaining passengers home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident UP road accident
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp