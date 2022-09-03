Home Nation

Gujarat: 'Abusive' social media posts against Porbandar BJP MLA, ex-serviceman held

By PTI

PORBANDAR: An ex-Army jawan was arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat on social media, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.

Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village.

"Odedara was arrested after some persons pointed out to Porbandar MLA Bokhiria that he had used abusive language against him on Facebook," the official said.

A case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

