INS Vikrant fine but what about China?: Owaisi asks PM Modi

That is because he has destroyed the economy of country & has no money. We need 200 ships, but only have 130,” he tweeted on Friday.

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Navy personnel at Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard, in Kochi on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While congratulating the Indian Navy for the launch of INS Vikrant, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi questioned why the Centre has not done enough to secure the Indian maritime borders against the might of China.

“INS Vikrant was launched, we also have to think that we need a 3rd carrier aircraft but he (PM Modi) is not giving permission. That is because he has destroyed the economy of country & has no money. We need 200 ships, but only have 130,” he tweeted on Friday.

“I also hope this INS Vikrant will give PM Modi the courage to speak up about China which has occupied 10 villages of our territory. Hope the INS will give him enough strength to take China’s name in Parliament,” he added.

Observing that Owaisi saw only bitterness and not happiness, BJP’s spokesperson NV Subhash commented by saying that instead of applauding the country on this special moment, Owaisi took his usual stance of negativity. 

“He is not a security analyst. He should drop his political posturing once and should rejoice in the country’s success,” Subhash opined. “Owaisi is issuing false statements such as Chinese occupying 10 regions and Modi government not reacting to such acts. It was the Modi government that stopped the Chinese encroachment at Doklam pass in 2017, and had also banned 273 Chinese apps in the country in 2020 when no other country dared to take a stand against it,” Subhash said.

