Jharkhand government to table 'domicile policy' defining bill in special assembly

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid political uncertainty in the state, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling coalition is likely to table a bill, defining ‘Sthaniya Niti’ (domicile policy) in the state on the basis of the ‘khatiyan’ (land records) of 1932, during the one-day special Assembly session on Sept. 5.

Although no specific reasons have been given for calling the special Assembly session, it is believed that the JMM-Congress-RJD ruling alliance, along the lines of the Delhi government, will seek a confidence motion on their own.

The domicile policy has always been controversial ever since Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. As per the provisions in the domicile policy formulated by the BJP government in 2016, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 will be considered as local inhabitants.

But after the JMM-led alliance came to power in 2019, Shibu Soren announced that the 1932 Khatiyan should be made the cut-off date to formulate the domicile policy. The state’s tribal population in the state has been demanding 1932 as the cut-off date while taking into account proof of land records. Sources said that during the special Assembly session, the state is likely to clear its stand on the domicile policy being demanded on the basis of the 1932 Khatiyan.

“Something special will be done in the special session…When we were in Bihar, we used to have 1932 khatiyan-based domicile policy. After we got separated from Bihar, what wrong we have done that 1932 becomes 1985. We are working on the bill and hope that ‘sthaniya’ people will not have to wait any longer,” said Jagarnath Mahto, a minister in the JMM-Congress-RJD cabinet.

“They (locals) will definitely welcome outsiders as guests. But when it comes to their rights, they will not welcome them,” he added. When asked about the Congress stand on the issue, Mahto said that the ruling alliance is only concerned about the people of Jharkhand. “Those who are opposed to it, we are not concerned about them. Let them oppose it. We will do what is right for the people of this state,” said Mahto.

Not only the domicile based on 1932 khatiyan, but discussions over 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Castes (OBC) and drought are also likely to be taken up during the one-day session.

Keeping in mind his possible disqualification from Assembly membership, CM Hemant Soren has made a slew of announcements such as a pension scheme, compensatory leave of 20 days for police personnel for working during government holidays, withdrawal of FIRs against villagers during ‘Patthalgadi’ movement, increasing financial aid to patients from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh or expanding the number of diseases covered under the scheme from four to 17 last week.

Governor’s letter to election panel

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais flew to Delhi on Friday, a day after the UPA delegation requested him to clear the political uncertainty in the state by making his decision public on the Election Commission letter. The Governor assured them to clear the issue soon

