Home Nation

J&K madrassa teacher held for alleged sharing of sensitive info to Pakistan-based handlers

Police along with 11 Rashtriya Rifles arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid Gujjar of Chergi-Dool, working as an agent for a Pakistan-based intelligence agency.

Published: 03rd September 2022 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: A madrassa teacher was arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly giving information related to security installations to Pakistan-based handlers involved in terror activities, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the man was working as an "enemy agent" and was booked under section 3 of the Enemy Agents Ordinance Act.

“On a joint input, police along with 11 Rashtriya Rifles arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid Gujjar of Chergi-Dool, working as an agent for a Pakistan-based intelligence agency.

"He used to provide secret information of various police establishments and security forces to a Pakistan-based handler through various social media platforms,” police said in a statement.

The police claimed that he had confessed his involvement and some more arrests are expected in the case in the near future.

Earlier, officials identified the arrested person as Qari Abdul Wahid (25), who was also performing the duties of a maulvi (prayer leader).

Wahid was staying at the madrassa at Dadpeth village along with his wife and a seven-month-old son.

He was working as a teacher there, the officials said.

Terming his arrest a "major breakthrough", the officials said initially military intelligence gathered information about the presence of a suspect who was passing information across the border.

"Wahid came on the radar of different security agencies that worked together to identify and arrest the accused. He was called for questioning last week, they said.

During interrogation by police, military intelligence and State Investigation Agency (SIA), Wahid admitted to having been working for lesser-known terror group Kashmir Janbaz Force (KJF) since December 2020 and passing on videos and photos of security installations, the officials said.

Wahid was "inclined towards terrorism" and came in contact with self-styled KJF commander Tayyab Farooqi alias Umar Khatab on social media.

He became an active member of the group online, besides offering to be an active terrorist, they said.

He was in regular contact with some unidentified people, possibly Pakistani intelligence operatives, who offered him money and new phones for motivating local youth to join terrorism, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madrassa Jammu and Kashmir terror activities
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp