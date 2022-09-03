Home Nation

Justice DY Chandrachud is new chairperson of National Legal Services Authority

Justice Chandrachud takes up the position that became vacant after Justice U.U. Lalit was elevated as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

Published: 03rd September 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The President of India Draupadi Murmu has nominated Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud as the next executive chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Law Ministry said in a notification.

The NALSA has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free Legal Services to the weaker sections of the society.

Supreme Court judge, Justice DY Chandrachud was the former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court.

According to the Bar and Bench, After CJI Lalit's retirement, Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India from November 2022.

TAGS
DY Chandrachud NALSA Legal Services Authorities Act
