Home Nation

Misconception about instability in Bengal is being created, says minister at industry meet

Shashi Panja's comments came weeks after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said the Trinamool Congress government in the state would 'cease to exist' by December. 

Published: 03rd September 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Industry Minister Shashi Panja on Saturday asked investors to ignore attempts to create a "misconception that the state is facing instability".

Exuding confidence that the state government will handle such attempts, she said the TMC's return to power for a third consecutive term with a thumping majority shows stability to the state government.

Her comments came weeks after the leader of the opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said the Trinamool Congress government in the state would "cease to exist" by December.

"Industries look at stability. When a government returns for a third term with a thumping majority and the same person comes as a chief minister, it establishes her credentials and shows that there is stability in Bengal," Panja said at the West Bengal State Session of the East India Summit organised by CII.

The minister did not specify about the misconception but the party is facing corruption charges over "irregularities" in recruitment in schools, "coal pilferage and cattle smuggling".

Suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee is in custody for his alleged involvement in the school job scam, while party strongman Anubrata Mondal is also accused of being involved in the cattle smuggling.

Later speaking to reporters, Panja said, "The return of Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister for three successive terms provides stability, and the attempt to create misconception which is happening should not act as a deterrent to investments. Investors should not bother. We are confident that we can handle that (misconception) separately. Those who are trying to do that will not succeed."

The industry bodies had earlier raised concern over the branding of Bengal and said that there was an "urgency to revive it" to attract big private investments in the state.

Panja mentioned the strengths of West Bengal and said it can be a hub for the northeast and a gateway for South East Asia with development taking place across sectors under the leadership of the chief minister.

She was keen to meet industrialists to expedite investments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Panja Suvendu Adhikari Trinamool BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp