Misconception about instability in Bengal is being created, says minister at industry meet

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Industry Minister Shashi Panja on Saturday asked investors to ignore attempts to create a "misconception that the state is facing instability".

Exuding confidence that the state government will handle such attempts, she said the TMC's return to power for a third consecutive term with a thumping majority shows stability to the state government.

Her comments came weeks after the leader of the opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said the Trinamool Congress government in the state would "cease to exist" by December.

"Industries look at stability. When a government returns for a third term with a thumping majority and the same person comes as a chief minister, it establishes her credentials and shows that there is stability in Bengal," Panja said at the West Bengal State Session of the East India Summit organised by CII.

The minister did not specify about the misconception but the party is facing corruption charges over "irregularities" in recruitment in schools, "coal pilferage and cattle smuggling".

Suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee is in custody for his alleged involvement in the school job scam, while party strongman Anubrata Mondal is also accused of being involved in the cattle smuggling.

Later speaking to reporters, Panja said, "The return of Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister for three successive terms provides stability, and the attempt to create misconception which is happening should not act as a deterrent to investments. Investors should not bother. We are confident that we can handle that (misconception) separately. Those who are trying to do that will not succeed."

The industry bodies had earlier raised concern over the branding of Bengal and said that there was an "urgency to revive it" to attract big private investments in the state.

Panja mentioned the strengths of West Bengal and said it can be a hub for the northeast and a gateway for South East Asia with development taking place across sectors under the leadership of the chief minister.

She was keen to meet industrialists to expedite investments.

