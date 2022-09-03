Home Nation

Six dead as SUV hits pilgrims on way to Gujarat temple town

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed while seven others were critically injured when a car mowed down a group of devotees in Gujarat’s Aravalli district early morning on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela said, “The group was heading on foot towards Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district when they were hit by a vehicle on the highway near Krishnapur village in Malpur taluka. The group was from Dahod and were going to Ambaji temple for the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Patel announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Bhadarvi Poonam fair is observed for a week at the Ambaji temple. This year, it will be held during Sept. 5-10. It is expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees, who usually walk through the hilly areas of Banaskantha to reach the temple.

