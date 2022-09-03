Twitter war between Jharkhand BJP MP, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner over entry into airport ATC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bitter Twitter war broke out Saturday between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner over an FIR against Dubey and other BJP leaders for barging into the Jharkhand temple town's air traffic control to allegedly force officials to clear their chartered flight earlier this week.

The FIR was registered against nine people, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, and Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly forcing ATC officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31, officials said.

The nine people had gone to Dumka to meet the family members of the minor girl who was burnt alive and the controversy erupted when they were on their way back to Delhi.

In a series of tweets, Dubey and the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner, Manjunath Bhajantri, have been charging each other for violating norms to enter the ATC room.

Dubey has charged the Deputy Commissioner's authority of having entered the ATC room and having access to CCTV footage.

In a tweet, Dubey said: "This act is similar to that of a criminal that you (DC Bhajantri) entered the premises without permission. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you permission to see CCTV footage? You are frustrated. Continue to take orders from the CM."

CCTV फ़ुटेज निकाल कर सुरक्षित क्षेत्र में घुसपैठ करने,साज़िश रचने के आरोप पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने मेरे ख़िलाफ़ मुख्यमंत्री जी की सुपारी ली है,जो बच्चों 18;19 साल के बच्चों के खिलाफ भी साज़िश रचता है,वैसे कलुषित मानसिकता के देवघर ज़िला उपायुक्त के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया pic.twitter.com/6rQByGjA18 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 3, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the IAS officer said, "Hon'ble MP Sir, I had entered the Airport terminal after taking legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport."

Neither Bhajantri nor the Deogarh DC office could be contacted.

All the nine people have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code besides the Aircraft Act, officials said.

The complaint was lodged by Suman Anand, the security in charge of Deoghar airport, at Kunda police station against Dubey, his two sons, parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra, and others.

The complaint said that all nine persons violated ‘safety standards by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and forcibly taking clearance for the take-off, officials said.

In the FIR it has been alleged that permission was taken forcibly from the ATC despite no night take-off or landing facility at the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

On September 2, Bhajantri in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Cabinet-Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, said that after boarding the plane, the pilot came out of the plane and started walking toward the ATC.

Bhajantri claimed that on August 31, the local sunset timing was 18.03 hours while the chartered flight took off at 18.17 hours when air services are to be conducted up to 17.30 hours at the Deoghar airport.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Dubey said he has got an FIR registered in New Delhi against the Deoghar DC under the Official Secrets Act and various sections of IPC.

Dubey also tweeted, "The airport authority which is operating the airport @aaideoghar has a case against director Sandeep Dhingra. I have asked for CCTV in which DC Deoghar is threatening Dhingra. Has Hemant Soren given contract to abuse central government establishment."

