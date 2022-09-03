Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh pulls up 73 officials for laxity, served notice

Official sources said if the officers concerned are not able to satisfy the government with their reply, strict action would be initiated.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Five divisional commissioners, 10 district magistrates and three additional director generals of police are among the 73 officials who have been served show-cause notices by the Uttar Pradesh government for inadequate redressal of public grievances.

The Yogi Adityanath government has served notices to 10 departmental heads, five divisional commissioners, 10 district magistrates, vice-chairmen of five development authorities, five municipal commissioners and 10 tehsildars. Three additional director generals of police, five IGs/DIGs, 10 districts police chiefs, and 10 station house officers have also been questioned about why action should not be taken against them as they have not been able to fulfil their responsibilities with the Jansunvai (public grievance) portal.

Official sources said if the officers concerned are not able to satisfy the government with their reply, strict action would be initiated. The chief minister had sought the list of officers who were not able to effect timely redressal of public grievances received on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System and through the 1076 helpline, sources said. The show-cause notice includes data about grievances received through the CM helpline as well.

Officers sent notices

  • Divisional commissioners of Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Devipattan
  • DMs of Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Shravasti, Kasganj, Mathura, Basti
  • Development authority V-Cs of Baghpat, Sidhharthnagar, Jalaun, Unnao and Sonbhadra
  • Municipal commissioners of Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Mathura
  • ADGs of Meerut, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj
  • IG/DIGs of Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur
  • District police chiefs of Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Ballia, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Shamli, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot
