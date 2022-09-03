Home Nation

Why Selja didn't complain about party leader Vivek Bansal, asks Congress MLA

Kumari Selja had lodged a complaint against party's senior Hooda and demanded a show-cause notice against him after he met Ghulam Nabi Azad, who left the Congress recently.

Published: 03rd September 2022 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kumari Selja

Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats on Sunday said rather than complaining to the party high command about Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Kumari Selja should have complained about Vivek Bansal, who he alleged has caused "harm" to the outfit.

Kumari Selja, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former president of the party's Haryana unit, had lodged a complaint against party's senior Hooda and demanded a show-cause notice against him after he met Ghulam Nabi Azad, who left the Congress recently.

Ever since senior Congress leader Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana in June, AICC general secretary incharge of Haryana affairs Vivek Bansal has come under attack from a section of party leaders.

Even Maken had in July taken a veiled dig at Bansal, saying the Congress' authorised polling agent for the Rajya Sabha polls, who was shown every single vote, maintained until last that "we got 30 single preference votes, whereas only 29 single preference votes were cast".

While Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, had shifted loyalties and backed the BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, another vote from the Congress camp was declared invalid, dealing a blow to Maken's chances of a win.

Launching an attack on Bansal, Congress MLA Vats told reporters in Jhajjar on Saturday,"It is Vivek Bansal who deceived the party and played with the trust of 29 MLAs (of Cong who had voted in favour of Ajay Maken). Why did she not complain against him".

"Bansal stabbed us in the back. Kumari Selja is our respected leader. But why did she not complain against him to Sonia Gandhi. Who is Vivek Bansal? I don't treat him party affairs in charge. If Congress wants to take action against me, let it. Because one who is a traitor, one who causes harm to party, if no action is taken against him, it is not fair."

He said Hooda is a tall leader, who has been a two-time chief minister and at present is party state unit's CLP leader.

Vats said Hooda had already clarified the purpose of meeting Azad.

