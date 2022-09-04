Cyrus Mistry death: PM Modi, Rahul, Supriya Sule express condolences over tycoon's untimely demise

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. He was 54.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka when Mistry's car hit a road divider on the Surya river under the Kasa police station limits and dashed against the retention wall, killing him and another person on the spot.

Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

Here are key reactions to Mistry's demise:

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: "Mistry was not just a successful industrialist, but a young and visionary entrepreneur as the business world looked up to him with hope. His death is a loss not just for the Mistry family, but for the entire business world," Shinde said.

- Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi: "Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India's growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: "Saddened by the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. With his untimely passing, India has lost a business visionary who still had so much left to contribute to India's economic growth. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in Peace."

- The Vice President Secretariat quoting Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

- Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal: "Deeply anguished and shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."

- Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: "So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones."

- NCP chief Sharad Pawar: "He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World."

- NCP leader Supriya Sule: "His death is shocking for me. I have seen his elevation as the Tata Sons head as well as the subsequent turbulence. He and his wife had gone through a lot of struggle in the last four years. I still cannot believe that he has passed away. How many times do we have to talk about road safety? “I used to tease him for his simplicity and low-profile life. I had once gone to the Taj Hotel, which is a part of Tata Group, with Cyrus and my husband and surprisingly, the attendant did not recognise Cyrus at all. It is a personal loss for me and my husband Sadanand Sule."

- Girish Kuber, the editor of Marathi daily Loksatta and author of the book 'Tatayan' based on the Tata Group: "Mistry had a vision for industrial growth and was well known for his command over statistical data. The Mistry family had maximum holding in the Tata Group. Mistry had good intentions to reorganise the Tata Group's finances and its structure. In Mistry's death, we have lost a promising personality from the industry."

(With online desk inputs)

NEW DELHI: Leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. He was 54. A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka when Mistry's car hit a road divider on the Surya river under the Kasa police station limits and dashed against the retention wall, killing him and another person on the spot. Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas Here are key reactions to Mistry's demise: - Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace." - Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: "Mistry was not just a successful industrialist, but a young and visionary entrepreneur as the business world looked up to him with hope. His death is a loss not just for the Mistry family, but for the entire business world," Shinde said. - Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi: "Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India's growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers." - Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: "Saddened by the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. With his untimely passing, India has lost a business visionary who still had so much left to contribute to India's economic growth. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in Peace." - The Vice President Secretariat quoting Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace." - Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal: "Deeply anguished and shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends." - Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: "So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones." - NCP chief Sharad Pawar: "He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World." - NCP leader Supriya Sule: "His death is shocking for me. I have seen his elevation as the Tata Sons head as well as the subsequent turbulence. He and his wife had gone through a lot of struggle in the last four years. I still cannot believe that he has passed away. How many times do we have to talk about road safety? “I used to tease him for his simplicity and low-profile life. I had once gone to the Taj Hotel, which is a part of Tata Group, with Cyrus and my husband and surprisingly, the attendant did not recognise Cyrus at all. It is a personal loss for me and my husband Sadanand Sule." - Girish Kuber, the editor of Marathi daily Loksatta and author of the book 'Tatayan' based on the Tata Group: "Mistry had a vision for industrial growth and was well known for his command over statistical data. The Mistry family had maximum holding in the Tata Group. Mistry had good intentions to reorganise the Tata Group's finances and its structure. In Mistry's death, we have lost a promising personality from the industry." (With online desk inputs)