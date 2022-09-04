Despite adverse conditions and Covid pandemic, investors show interest in Uttarakhand, invest Rs 7500 crore

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Despite the major economic setback due to the Covid epidemic, entrepreneurs who have accelerated investment in Uttarakhand have invested 7,500 crores in the state since January 2020.

The government had organised the Investors Summit in 2019 to boost industrial investment. In this, investors from the country and the world expressed their desire to invest in the state and signed an MoU with the government.

Investment MoUs worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore were signed at the conference.

Dhami's government undertook several reforms in industrial policies and a single window system to solve investor problems and set up new industries, leading to an investment of Rs 7,500 crore within two years.

Although only Rs 7500 thousand crores was invested against the government's investment target of 1.25 lakh crores, the government is still extremely concerned about these investors.

The state government aims to encourage and felicitate investors investing here and there will be a wave of investment in the state.

Around 60 investors will be felicitated at the function to be held at the Chief Minister's residence on September 6 next.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Industry told The New Indian Express that, "Investor Felicitation Ceremony is being organized to encourage entrepreneurs investing in new industries in the state. Preparations are underway for this. The event will also discuss investment prospects with investors".

Dr. Pandey said, "State government made several reforms in industrial policies and single window system to solve the problems of investors and set up new industries, which has led to an investment of Seven and a half thousand crores within two years".

