Home Nation

Dwarf disease: SAD seeks Rs 20,000 per acre as compensation for paddy growers

Due to the severe attack of the dwarf virus, some plants were dead and some were stunted with height remaining one-third from half in comparison to the normal plants.

Published: 04th September 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Paddy image used for representational purposes only(Photo | EPS)

Paddy image used for representational purposes only(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday sought a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for paddy growers whose fields had been infested with dwarf disease.

In a statement here, former minister and Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said in many districts of Punjab, the dwarf disease had spread across 20 to 25 per cent of fields.

It was likely to result in a drop in paddy yield by at least 10 quintals per acre, he said adding, “The government must step in and compensate farmers for the loss.

” “A state-wide survey should also be conducted to ascertain the amount of damage the deadly dwarf virus has done on the paddy crop”, he said adding, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts were most affected by the dwarf disease.

Notably, a latest survey of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had observed stunted plants in rice and basmati fields in the state due to the dwarf disease.

In some fields, due to the severe attack of the dwarf virus, some plants were dead and some were stunted with height remaining one-third from half in comparison to the normal plants, the PAU had said.

The PAU had found southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), a viral disease, behind the stunting of paddy plants in many parts of the state.

It is the first time that SRBSDV, which was first reported in 2001 from Southern China, had been detected in Punjab.

The SAD leader Cheema said at some places the dwarf disease had completely overtaken the paddy fields as in the case of Nurpurbedi in Rupnagar district where farmers had ploughed standing paddy fields.

“Huge losses due to dwarf disease will be a catastrophe for farmers who are still coming to terms with a loss of wheat yields to a sudden increase in temperatures in March this year as well as subsequent losses sustained in sowing 'moong' crop which was not procured despite promises made by the chief minister”, said Cheema.

Asserting that this could be the proverbial last straw for many farmers who were already under debt, Cheema asked the chief minister to intervene immediately and announce a comprehensive compensation package for the affected farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy dwarf disease Punjab paddy fields Bhagwant Mann Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp