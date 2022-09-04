Key rail factories miss production targets for coaches, wheels, locos; officials blame Ukraine war 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railways' flagship production units have failed to meet the manufacturing targets of coaches, wheels, locomotives and other rolling stock for the first four months of this fiscal, with officials attributing it to the supply chain disruption caused by the Ukraine crisis.

Documents accessed by the PTI show that a recent performance review of the Railway production units found the manufacturing of these essential components was way below the proportionate target for the first four months of this fiscal.

The review meeting with the general managers of the factories was chaired by Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Tripathi, where the production shortfall till July 25 was flagged.

For instance, in the case of EMU/MEMU trains, only 53 coaches -- Rail Coach Factory-Kapurthala (28), Integral Coach Factory-Chennai (14) and Modern Coach Factory-Raebareli (11) -- were manufactured against a target of 730.

Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and EMU trains are deployed on short and medium-distance routes, and on those connecting urban areas with suburban localities.

The production of MEMU rakes (formation of coupled coaches that makes up a train, minus the loco) has been "abysmally low" which is a serious cause of concern and needs to be addressed immediately, the documents said.

The meeting also raised concerns over the short supply of MEMU/EMU electric propulsion system, 60 KVA transformers and switch cabinets.

The GMs were urged that such issues be "addressed immediately" so as to ensure there is no "shortfall in production".

The Railways said the shortfall in the production of MEMU and EMU coaches is mainly due to the short supply of "electrics" (electrical components) by propulsion supplier which, in turn, was triggered by insufficient supply of semiconductors due to worldwide crisis of semiconductors.

"Large scale orders given by the railways for electrics could not be honoured by the suppliers. The industry also couldn't come up to meet the increase in demand for electrics by the Railways. This is likely to improve in the remaining months of this fiscal, and in the remaining months, the production will be ramped up," it said.

Like local train coaches, the production of LHB passenger coaches for long-distance trains during the same period was also below the proportionate targets -- the ICF produced 20.4 per cent fewer coaches, the RCF was 10.2 per cent behind, and the MCF almost 56 per cent.

In a response to PTI queries, the Railways said the shortfall in the production of LHB coaches was largely due to the disruption in supply chain of forged wheels which was mostly being imported from Ukraine, which has been embroiled in a war with Russia since February.

"A ship loaded with wheel discs was stranded in Ukraine. This problem has now been resolved. All the shortfall will be made good during the remaining months," the Railways said.

The July meeting, the documents showed, discussed how the short supply of propulsion system, traction motor and locomotive wheels was acting as a major hinderance in achieving the production targets.

"It was noted that despite not meeting supply commitments, fresh orders are still being placed to the same firms with extremely high delivery period," the documents showed.

The production of wheelsets by the Railway Wheel Factory is 21.96 per cent behind the proportionate target and that by Rail Wheel Plant, Bela, 64.4 per cent off the target, the documents stated.

Similarly, the production of locomotives during this fiscal till July is around 28 per cent lower than the set targets, the document showed.

It said 40 locomotive failures have been detected within 100 days till June, and called for punitive action in such cases.

