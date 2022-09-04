Home Nation

Maharashtra: CIDCO relaxes eligibility condition for journalists seeking flats in housing schemes

Previously, while applying for apartments, journalists were required to obtain an eligibility certificate from the DGIPR.

Published: 04th September 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: The Central Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has relaxed the condition for eligibility certificate obtained from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) for journalists seeking apartments in its housing schemes, an official said on Sunday.

The development authority itself will decide the eligibility of journalists, he said.

"The CIDCO has always honoured and supported activities related to journalism. This time also, under the guidance of the Maharashtra government, the CIDCO has relaxed the condition of eligibility, so that journalists can get an apartment under its housing scheme more easily," managing director and vice chairman of CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Previously, while applying for apartments, journalists were required to obtain an eligibility certificate from the DGIPR.

But as the process was time-consuming, the issuance of allotment letter for apartments to journalists who were unable to submit the eligibility certificate was delayed.

Henceforth, the CIDCO itself will decide the eligibility of journalist applicants who are successful during the lottery draw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIDCO housing for journalists
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp