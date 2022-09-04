Maharashtra: CIDCO relaxes eligibility condition for journalists seeking flats in housing schemes

By PTI

THANE: The Central Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has relaxed the condition for eligibility certificate obtained from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) for journalists seeking apartments in its housing schemes, an official said on Sunday.

The development authority itself will decide the eligibility of journalists, he said.

"The CIDCO has always honoured and supported activities related to journalism. This time also, under the guidance of the Maharashtra government, the CIDCO has relaxed the condition of eligibility, so that journalists can get an apartment under its housing scheme more easily," managing director and vice chairman of CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Previously, while applying for apartments, journalists were required to obtain an eligibility certificate from the DGIPR.

But as the process was time-consuming, the issuance of allotment letter for apartments to journalists who were unable to submit the eligibility certificate was delayed.

Henceforth, the CIDCO itself will decide the eligibility of journalist applicants who are successful during the lottery draw.

THANE: The Central Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has relaxed the condition for eligibility certificate obtained from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) for journalists seeking apartments in its housing schemes, an official said on Sunday. The development authority itself will decide the eligibility of journalists, he said. "The CIDCO has always honoured and supported activities related to journalism. This time also, under the guidance of the Maharashtra government, the CIDCO has relaxed the condition of eligibility, so that journalists can get an apartment under its housing scheme more easily," managing director and vice chairman of CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said. Previously, while applying for apartments, journalists were required to obtain an eligibility certificate from the DGIPR. But as the process was time-consuming, the issuance of allotment letter for apartments to journalists who were unable to submit the eligibility certificate was delayed. Henceforth, the CIDCO itself will decide the eligibility of journalist applicants who are successful during the lottery draw.