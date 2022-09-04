Priyanka Gandhi slams state govt over recruitment scams; BJP MLA also expressed displeasure

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Allegations and counter-allegations continue in the state over recruitment scams.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the state government, calling it a fraud on the unemployed, while the ruling party's BJP MLA Mahant Dilip Rawat also advised that the conduct of public representatives should be "to serve the people and not to loot them".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Dhami government of indulging in rampant corruption in appointments, this has exposed the intention of the government. "The state government is cheating the unemployed by playing with their sentiments," Gandhi told in her post on social media.

Sharing her concern on social media, Priyanka said, "Such rampant corruption in government recruitments has proved that be it the government of U'khand, Uttar Pradesh or the Centre, all are playing with the future of the youth across the country. The constant scams have put the future of deserving and educated youth in the dark."

Before Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi also questioned the BJP's continuance in power over recruitment scams. This is the second major attack by the Gandhi family in a week. Recently, Rahul Gandhi had also demanded strict action in recruitment scams against the culprits who grabbed the rights of eligible unemployed youth in the state.

After the revelation of irregularities in recruitments, there is anger among the public against both BJP and Congress and now the ruling party MLAs are also feeling cheated and are not missing out on advising their party leaders.

Earlier, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP MLA from Dharampur Vinod Chamoli had also advised leaders involved in corruption, while today BJP MLA from Lansdowne Mahant Dilip Rawat candidly said, "People have chosen us to serve in the Assembly, not for dacoity."

BJP MLA, Mahant further told, "People believe in us, only then they choose us, so we should also take care of morality and conduct while working with dedication for people and not violate their rights".

