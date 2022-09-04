Home Nation

Sonali's family unhappy over 'tardy' police probe, may approach court

Earlier, the victim's family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and demanded a CBI probe.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali Phogat

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The family of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances in Goa on August 23 and is alleged to have been murdered, is likely to approach the Bombay High Court as they expressed unhappiness over the "tardy" pace of police investigation.

The family has already demanded that the case should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), not the Goa Police.

"Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this," Phohgat's nephew Vikas Singh told the media. He blamed the police for not doing the investigation properly.

Earlier, the victim's family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and demanded a CBI probe.

"We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry... If we are not satisfied with that, will go to the High Court and file a writ petition if the Goa government does not recommend investigation by the central agency," he said.

Last week, a Goa Police team arrived at the farmhouse of Phogat in Hisar to record statements of her family and to further investigate the case. The police surveyed her plush rented apartment in Gurugram on Sunday amidst the presence of the victim's family.

Before reaching Gurugram, the Goa Police team reached the residence of Sudhir Sangwan, personal assistant of Sonali Phogat and one of the main accused in the murder, in Rohtak, and made enquiries.

Besides Sangwan, her second aide -- Sukhwinder Singh -- has also been charged with murder. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Phogat's nephew said she was forcibly given drugs. "We have no faith in Goa Police. If they had to investigate, they should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana. Without him what are they investigating here?"

In the police investigation, the police have seized three diaries from the victim's house in Hisar that had transactional details between Phogat and Sangwan, sources said.

The diaries also have information investments made by the actress in Haryana and other states.

As per sources, police are assessing the property, including land, to find out the motive behind the crime.

Victim's brother Rinku Dhaka said the motive behind the murder could be property and money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonali Phogat CBI
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp