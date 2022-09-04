Home Nation

Video of MP student getting thrashed surfaces, kin refuse to file complaint

After the video surfaced earlier this week, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had asked police to look into the incident and take action.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustrations.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A video of a student getting thrashed in a private coaching class by a teacher and peers in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, but the police on Sunday said no one was willing to register a formal complaint on the issue.

After the video surfaced earlier this week, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had asked police to look into the incident and take action.

When contacted, the MP Nagar police station in-charge said those involved were called for their statements after the video of Aurous Academy, a private coaching institute, surfaced.

"The family members of the victim and accused students said that they don't want any action in this regard. So, no case has been registered so far," he added.

At least two videos of the incident have surfaced on social media during the past one week.

Several calls by PTI to Aurous Academy went unanswered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh student getting thrashed
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp